Editor:
President Biden, aka China Joe Biden, claims he will confront China and their world expansion and human rights violations as wells the threat they present to Taiwan. What is not discussed is the financial benefit him and his family received from deals with China that saw mega millions flow into their pockets.
We also had Diane Feinstein whose husband also has financial deals with China and for almost 29 years had a Chinese chauffeur that was later identified as a spy for the CCP. She was also the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Eric Swalwell who was sleeping with a Chinese spy while he was the head of the House Intelligence Committee.
It is obvious intelligence is not a prerequisite to head these committees. Then there is the husband of Nancy Pelosi who has many financial deals with China enriching the pockets of the Pelosi’s. But not to be outdone, we have Sen. Mitch McConnell’s wife’s family engage in deals with China that has filled their coffers with money.
Yet we all know the threat China is both militarily, economically and a spreader of Covid virus as well as the threat to the entire Asian region. But, can you really expect any action from China Joe Biden’s administration or Congress when there is money to be made. Now you know why it is called the swamp. For years we heard Trump and Russia, Russia, Russia, while all this was a cover for China, China, China.
Robert McGuire
North Port
