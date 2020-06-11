Editor:

We are at war — with China. Most Americans just don’t know it, but the Chinese do. No, it isn’t a bullets and bombs war yet, but you never know.

Let’s review their strategy. First, they became the manufacturers of the world's products. Second, they shut down the planet with a terrible “accidental” disease. Now they are about to take over complete control of Hong Kong and surrounding Taiwan to strangle them into submission. They already control most of the seaports in African nations and they’re working on South America. Next they’re about to dump a massive amount of accumulated U.S. dollars ($4 trillion-plus) on the world market to destroy the value of the dollar. Then we are cooked! The Chinese are masters of this game.

All this will happen in the next year — May to July 2021, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. They must show their people that they are now in charge of the world, a belief of the Chinese for 3,000 years — and all due to the Party. Our standard of living and our power will drop like a rock.

Don’t believe it? Time will tell. Watch every day for another Chinese victory somewhere, someway.

We could start fighting back by manufacturing all of our own products and reemphasizing strong education especially in the sciences.

If not, this paper may be printed in Mandarin in a few years.

Joseph D. Wactowski

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments