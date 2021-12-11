Regarding the letter of December 7, 2021, entitled, “Would we allow another Pearl Harbor surprise?”: its author states, “Today we have China at our front door and back door not breaking in but walking in. … (they) … are number one in military strength, have battleships, etc. that exceed our numbers …”.
While many Americans probably agree with this author’s concerns overall, she needs to check her facts concerning the relative navy and military strengths of the Chinese versus the U.S.
First, the U.S. Navy has not operated “battleships” in its active force for decades. The Chinese don’t have any “battleships,” either.
Second, what China does have is a navy that exceeds the U.S. Navy’s total number of ships by about 360 to 300. However, China’s navy relies disproportionately on smaller classes of ships. As currently configured, it is capable of coastal operations but cannot match the U.S. Navy’s global power projection capabilities. The Chinese currently operate two aircraft carriers to the U.S.’s 11, and six nuclear attack submarines to the U.S.’s 50. When you add in regional allies’ capabilities (Japan, Australia and India) the U.S. still enjoys a significant advantage.
While China is not “number one in military strength” as the author claimed, its military and overall strategic ambitions do bear watching as she correctly asserted. An excellent recent book about China’s emergence as a global economic and military superpower is Bruce D. Jones’ To Rule the Waves (c.2021, Scribner).
