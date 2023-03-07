The Shanghai Communique was a joint diplomatic statement issued by China and the U.S in 1972, saying that "there is but one China and Taiwan is a part of China." Since then, much has happened to change the global landscape.
Now I see an act of diplomacy on China's part, calling for peace with a new framework, while the U.S is escalating the war by sending weapons to Ukraine "for defense." Whether defense or offense, these weapons only kill, maim and destroy. Isn't it obvious that only a negotiated, facesaving ceasefire will end this madness of endless war that has killed thousands of innocents?
China is proposing a comprehensive ceasefire. Their plan calls for the protection of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, and a commitment to neither use, nor threaten to use, nuclear weapons. Words are powerful, and their careless use can be destructive.
To our eternal shame, China now talks of increasing humanitarian aid to the conflict zones. We should be leading the world in proposing this. How can we do that when we are part of feeding the conflagration with weapons?
Unilateral sanctions should end. History has shown us repeatedly that sanctions only hurt innocent civilians, never the rulers.
We, the United States, should be taking the lead in ending this conflict, not fueling it with an endless stream of weapons to Ukraine, while threatening China against sending any munitions to Russia!
Once again, our short sighted leaders have allowed China to take the lead in international diplomacy. Shame on us.
