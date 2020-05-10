Editor:
I have long suspected that this pandemic originated at its epicenter in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the only place in China where research is conducted on the "deadliest viruses known to man."
It is conceivable that a lab accident contaminated workers who in turn entered the Wuhan Food Market spreading the contamination leading to the resultant disaster. China claims only 3,600 deaths at this epicenter out of a population of several million "untested" people.
The incredibly large loss of human lives and the devastated world economies including our own is incalculable and it will take years to recover our financial losses in business and national productivity. The much maligned pharmaceutical industry has provided truckloads of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin (antibiotic), and Covid-19 testing equipment. The large biotech companies; Roche, Merck, Novartis are feverishly working on developing a much needed vaccine which is at least one year away from public use..
Our nation is going through a very trying time and our sincere thanks are due to all branches of our federal, state, congressional and executive governments and private industry who are working tirelessly 24/7 to bring the nation back to some form of normalcy in the near future. With the full cooperation of each of us doing our part and with God's help we will certainly get through this pandemic.
China has indeed unleashed its "weapon of global disruption" unwittingly or otherwise and is pondering its next move toward "world domination."
J. Arthur de Silva
North Port
