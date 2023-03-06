China has a multi-generational goal/plan, internally and globally.
Their internal plan is to move methodically one step at a time. It started with private property ownership, then private company ownership, and so on to appear rational. Their final results are to have a communist form of government and a capitalistic economy. There is one catch, the government (CCP) owns controlling interest (51%+) of everything, property, business, etc.
Their final global plan is to be dominate militarily and economically. To that end, patent, copyright and trademark laws do not exist in China. The Chinese value duplication over original invention. This is why, they have taken global control of manufacturing in electronics, pharmaceuticals, hand weapons (AK-47s), and basically anything that requires repetition.
This global obsession to dominate and increase their electronic manufacturing is the main reason that China wants to take over Taiwan. Taiwan has never been part of China. When the CCP under Mao Zedong took over China, the ruler Chiang Kai-shek was exiled to Formosa and changed the name to Taiwan.
In the military and intelligence arenas, they are trying to control global sea traffic. The CCP are building military outposts around the world, mainly in the south China sea. Thanks to President Jimmy Carter, the Chinese now control the Panama Canal and have a major intelligence gathering facility in our back yard.
With COVID-19 and fentanyl killing hundreds of thousands of American citizens, China is not our friend, they have no honor, and will do whatever it takes to succeed.
