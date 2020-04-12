Editor:
On April fool’s day you published an article that says China's death toll from the CCP flew was 3.000 while the U.S. higher than slightly over 3,000. I guess you're trying to make President Trump look bad, which is your normal way to cover the news. What you failed to say in the article is that most experts think that the Chinese normally distort information to help the CCP.
What you also failed to note was that during Jan. and Feb. the only three phone companies in China also lost 14.04 million phone users. China Mobile 7.25 m, China Telecom 5.6 m, China Unicom 1.19. Now I am not saying that all of these users disappeared because they died of the Chinese Communist Party Flu. Their economy is slowing like ours so some people may have decided to save money. So, let’s just speculate that 5% of these users died of the CCP flu, a very low estimate. That would leave 702,000 who died of the flu which I am sure that even you would think is a lot more than 3,000.
I can provide a lot more information that indicates that the CCP has been lying about the flu since November and they are directly responsible for the damage it has cause worldwide, but you could find this also if you wanted to look.
Also, you political cartoon from today really belongs in the cartoon section of the paper. Well maybe not, it’s not funny, maybe in the trash.
Donald Mueller
Punta Gorda
