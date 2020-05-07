Editor:
WHO dithered. China lied. Americans initially skeptical. Some called the China travel-ban racist. Non-existent models updated with yesterday’s data. U.S. policy continuously revised tracking updated models.
The U.S. economy critically damaged (non-essential businesses shut down, many good workers lost jobs, consumers banned, demand zeroed, investments unloaded). Stockpiles deficient. Vulnerable supply chains exposed. Education shifted to distance-learning. Use of long-standing drugs condemned. PPE distribution taxed. Only essential medical procedures allowed. Some media reported worst case seemingly hoping for the worse. Primary voting adjusted.
Selfless healthcare providers/supporters and first-responders became heroes. Tele-everything replaced in-person practices. We leaned on takeout for food. Restrictive regulations lifted reducing delays. Drugs (approved for another world-wide disease) helped some survive. The U.S. military became part of the U.S. domestic team. Most people followed federal guidelines. Finally, the spread has slowed.
No one’s wise enough to have better managed the U.S. crisis mitigation! Most partisanship was temporarily shelved. Unfortunately, not all. Trump risked our way-of-life to lessen the hardship. Deficits are assured, but stimulus is needed. Now it’s time to lead again to revive our great economic potential. Our Republic is the strongest when D..C and the states pull together.
I’m also hoping we hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable by terminating dependence on cheap stuff and profits while forfeiting basic American principles like free speech, privacy, intellectual property, social justice, human rights, etc. We shouldn’t accept it there when we petition against it here. If we stop buying Chinese, maybe the Chinese citizens will oust that government.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
