Editor:
We are in a trade war with China. Why? Because for years and years we allowed the Chinese to have an advantage over this country and its businesses. We never called them out for cheating. President Trump inherited many poorly negotiated or outdated deals and is trying to fix them. China isn't happy. It rather liked the status quo. It seems that most experts feel Trump should stay the course.
Interestingly, China has stated that the Chinese people are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices. I wonder if the American people have the same ability to make short-term sacrifices for long-term gains.
Sadly, I have no confidence that they do. I expect the first time the price of eggs inches upward there will be liberal commentators and members of the public who will wring their hands and blame the president rather than standing behind him.
It's a good thing they live in 2019 because they couldn't have dealt with the rationing of World War II.
Michael Chandler
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.