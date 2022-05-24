City of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County should demand an answer from EPA’s Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program; How they’ve gone 37 years without identifying the phosphate industry as having created history’s worst environmental catastrophes befalling this estuary.
Described by EPA as one of the most “pristine” bodies of water in America in 1995, the estuary under CHNEP experienced a massive decline of seagrasses and oysters; check marks of clean water. EPA is being sued for failing to protect Florida’s manatees from water pollution. Phosphate spills destroyed seagrass beds they ate, here.
Has CHNEP protected the estuary, or the phosphate industry? That EPA was allowed to use Charlotte Harbor in their title is sacrilegious. CHNEP thew out the first item their Citizen’s Advisor Committee asked them to study in 1995; The effects of phosphate mining on the Peace River and Harbor. That eliminated public input in the process, so CHNEP is illegitimate on that basis.
CHNEP’s expansion here (after changing their name to Coastal and Heartland) coincides with Mosaic’s final push for DeSoto mining operations in 2023. They’ve been little more than a wolf in sheep’s clothing; harboring the phosphate industry interests since 1995, loading their board with industry friends who’ve made certain CHNEP has hardly uttered the word “phosphate” in four decades. They accept Mosaic’s money to operate.
You government or non-profits who fall for it, or accept MOSAIC’s “look away money,” don’t know our history and are doing a great disservice to generations of Charlotte County residents.
