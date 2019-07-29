Editor:
Interesting, all the labels being thrown around these days concerning the political debate going on in our country.
Seems the moralistic Republicans are more than happy to label the new breed of young progressive Democrats as socialists.
I believe now that the Mueller report has proven without a shadow of a doubt that our " moralistic" president was more than happy to ask and receive from the Russians, and then follows that an interview with George Stephenopolis where he says he would take help again.
And that's not bad enough "Moscow"Mitch McConnell blocks a bi-partisan bill to protect our next election. So seems to me we two choices , one is socialism or a communist for a president.
Which way way will you vote?
Steven Shuffitt
Rotonda West
