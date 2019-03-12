Editor:
I served on the Charlotte County Commission from 1984 to 1988 and we instituted the first impact fees in Charlotte County.
The passage was one of the first in the state of Florida and was low, with the idea to increase the fees as needed.
The commission is presently discussing whether to increase impact fees. County taxes in Charlotte County are some of the highest in the state when the MSBUs and MSTUs are added. On the other hand, the impact fees are some of the lowest in the area. Presently in Charlotte County, the impact fees are a little over $3,800. The impact fees in Collier are in excess of $15,000. Sarasota and Lee County charge a similar amount.
In the first vote on the subject, Commissioners Constance and Tiseo voted to raise the impact fees. Commissioners Doherty, Truex and Deutsch voted against raising the impact fees. Since three commissioners voted against raising the fees they must be for raising taxes.
When Commissioner Deutsch was considering running for the County Commission for the first time the Republican State committeeman suggested he speak to me about his campaign. We spent about an hour at my home talking about the campaign. I found him to be a conservative person who I felt would be someone who would listen to the people and try to carry out things in their best interest. We did discuss keeping taxes low and other important topics. I was very surprised that he voted against the raise in impact fees.
Please let the commissioners what you think about their next vote. Do you want higher taxes or higher impact fees?
Richard L. Holt
Port Charlotte
