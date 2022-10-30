Prior to Biden’s election as president, we were subjected as a nation to the most disgusting behavior by a president and his followers. Everything from racism, bribery of a foreign leader, support of white supremacist, mishandling and lying about a pandemic causing deaths, massive tax break to the rich, leading an attempted coup to stealing secret documents.
We’ve also had to endure the governor attacking gay, lesbian and transgender children, denying science causing the death of 80k Floridians, attempting to erase the history of enslavement of African Americans, wasting tax money human trafficking immigrants and jeopardizing the lives of our daughters with draconian abortion laws, under the watch of a Republican Party with their senators blatantly lying to the public about who caused the mess we are in. Blaming inflation on Biden for trying to fix what Republicans screwed up, slandering the name of all liberals with tired accusations of socialism and changing boys into girls.
This only happens with the support of the despicable people defending these behaviors in these very pages. If you are not a Neanderthal conservative don’t believe lies. If you do you don’t worry about inflation you may be watching your daughters dying or going to jail from forced pregnancies, maybe watching your gay son commit suicide as society’s outcast or watching African Americans losing what little they’ve gained because no one will remember the past.
If you’re a Democrat, decent Republican or Independent choose human decency over inflation or soon you may not be free.
