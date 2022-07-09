Editor:

As former Mayor of Punta Gorda and a civic leader, I am compelled to voice my opinion regarding the upcoming District 2 County Commission race. In my opinion, there is a clear choice for the citizens of Charlotte County — Chris Constance.

A Punta Gorda resident, Chris has represented our interests well. He has had the foresight to understand the importance of making sure transportation infrastructure is maximized regarding the city. A Metropolitan Planning Organization board member, he realized that a portion of U.S. 17 from U.S. 41 to I-75 would not be repaved at the same time as the rest of that roadway. He convinced the FDOT Secretary to visit and drive the roadway. The Secretary agreed that the condition of the road warranted inclusion in the project.

Chris also has a keen eye on the Sunseeker project which could cause traffic through Punta Gorda to become worse. Before Sunseeker was even a concept, Commissioner Constance realized that there was no four-lane connector between U.S. 41 and I-75 near Sunseeker other than Marion and Olympia avenues through Punta Gorda. He ensured that four-laning Harborview Road became a priority and never let up on this issue with the MPO.

Even when Covid hit, revenues decreased, and FDOT wanted to cut funding — significantly delaying the construction timetable — Chris Constance took issue with this delay and has actively and successfully advocated for the road to be completed as planned. Thank you, Chris!

On Aug. 23, we must keep Chris Constance!

Nancy Prafke

Punta Gorda

