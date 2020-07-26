Editor:
Christianity is a failure. In Europe it was a state religion, secularized to control men’s minds. Catholicism and Kings coopted salvation replaced it with Caesar’s dogma and Reformation has been a forlorn hope.
Christ responded to a question about Caesar and he said, “Give unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s.”
We all make a fundamental choice in the desert of life; will we follow God or mammon? Will we follow “The way and the truth” or lies and evil?
Religion is the Abraham experience, between God and the individual. “You cannot follow two masters; you will hate one or the other.” There should be no mediator between Christ and ourselves. Christ wrote nothing, what is written was channeled and taught by untrustworthy people. Christ said, “I will send the Spirit.”
Christ forgives sin; he resurrects lives, reorients them. The “Word” gives life, abundant life. He is hope in despair. We should not hope in foul things perpetrated by liars.
When we commune with Christ we enter “The Kingdom of God Within.” We are either in Christ’s Kingdom or not; we conform to “The Way and the Truth.”
Christ did not die for our sins; he was killed by those that hate the truth, secular and religious.
We will be judged by our actions; consigned to the fate we choose. “If today, you hear his voice harden not your hearts.”
Today is a crescendo of crazy. Christ is peace.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
