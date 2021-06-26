Editor:
Jesus knew what was in the hearts and minds of men and had His teachings been left as he presented them, all nations and religions of this world would have embraced the gospel of the Eternal Kingdom.
The apostle Paul in his efforts to bring the teachings of Jesus to certain groups, wrote many letters of instruction and admonition.
Others did likewise, but none realized that some of these writings would be brought together by those who would set them forth as the embodiment of the teachings of Jesus.
While so-called “Christianity” does contain more of the master's gospel than any other religion, it does also contain much that Jesus did not teach. Furthermore two great mistakes were made.
To connect the gospel directly onto the Jewish theology as illustrated by the Christian doctrines of the atonement - the teaching that Jesus was the sacrificed son who would satisfy the Father’s stern justice and appease the divine wrath.
The mistake of the early followers, which all subsequent generations have persisted in perpetuating, was to organize the Christian theology so completely about the person of Jesus.
This overemphasis of the personality of Jesus has obscured not only His teachings about the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man, but most importantly about the Eternal Kingdom of Heaven and the spiritual brotherhood.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.