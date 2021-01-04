Editor:
I would like to address my fellow Christians that are declared Democratic voters. I am a Christian and also a registered Republican. I have heard President Trump called every name imaginable by Democrats. His family and anybody close to the President has had their character assassinated in the cruelest and at times most inhumane ways.
"Nazi" is the worst I have heard. Sadly far too often. I ask you Christian Democrats where is your outrage? You condemn the President for things he has said. Why don't you condemn your fellow Democrats?
Growing up in my house there was a saying..."people in glass houses should not throw stones". So, if you have, used the lord's name in vane, used racial slurs, any anti-lgbqt remarks or opinions, taken what is not yours, lied to anyone, abused your spouse, abused anyone. If you have done any of these things in your life then that puts you in a glass house. To do otherwise is to judge and that is up to God, not the Democrats.
I would like to add one more thing. If you say Donald Trump is so morally and ethically challenged especially when it comes to women, why didn't you speak out against Bill Clinton during his presidency or post presidency? He was the rock star of your party before President Obama. You should all be ashamed of yourself. "Do on to others as you would have them do unto you."
Chris Appelberg
Rotonda West
