Reading or listening to news reports can be hazardous to your health which may mandate a call to the “Suicide Hot-line”! Years ago a corny but funny T.V. Show aired, “Hee Haw”, with a segment started by singing these words, “Gloom, despair and agony on me.” Those words of gloom and despair have been reported so often that many lost hope being inundated with lies and fake news.
Sensationalism has replaced journalism at the expense of the reader. Newspapers are to report news, not opinions, but do incorporate “opinion pages” in which people like me can express ourselves; however foolish those opinions may be to others. This paper must rely on major news syndicates for world, national and regional reports that are less than honest.
Dishonest reports result in the loss of public trust which has even infiltrated our “opinion page.” A good example is the constant criticism of our Governor DeSantis in which his major “crime” is protecting our God-given right of self governance. No masking required.
The ray of sunshine is from our local reporters like Daniel Suthpin and Nancy Semon who cover the good news of our region including our recent annual “High Noon Run” sponsored by Hard Road Ministries and our annual Easter Sonrise Service. These events, our ministry, is not exclusively for bikers, but for all.
In facing the evil of today, we understand that practical Christianity is the only possible solution to the economic and peace problems of the world. Every other method has and will fail.
