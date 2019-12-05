Editor:
The obvious main causes of our country's division are religion and politics.
The Republican Party shamefully used religion to gain power. They broadcast over all media the issue “abortion”.
Blowing it far out proportion with other issues. They even used distorted Bible interpretations to convince Christians the GOP was the righteous party. Gaining aid from some clergy, they actually succeeded to some degree.
This led them to adding issues for their captive audience to follow. Items such as gay marriage, gun control and global warming. The GOP furthered their cause with a campaign claiming Christianity was under attract.
As unbelievable as the issues were, people believed them and jumped onto the fad wagon. If folks were to examine the true Republican Party, they would find their main motivation is money. Enormous donations from the National Rifle Association are the reason the GOP fights gun control. They receive large companies' donations to stop air polluting laws. Even Christians donate to Republicans because of the party’s deceptions.
One need not compromise their religion or their political followings, just keep the two separated.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
