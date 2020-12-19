Editor:
A "Christian" Democrat? How can that be? Is that not an oxymoron? Those of you who propose to be Christians adn vote Democratic, I would like to know how you can do that in good conscience and still call yourself Christian.
Have you not read the Democrats' platform? Do you now know or understand that they support abortion in all its many forms - early, middle and late term? Are you blind to how Ms. Harris has voted on other issues - in direct opposition to Christian values? Since she will be our next president, after they declare Mr. Biden incompetent, I suggest you check her voting record and what she stands for.
And if you want the truth, you must search for it because the media is not the source for truth. Check the facts for yourself. But maybe you don't want to work that hard. Maybe you don't really want the truth. Maybe you just want to be spoon fed by our biased media.
If that's the case, then do not call yourself a Christian. For your eyes have been blinded and your hearts have been hardened so that you can neither see nor understand. If the facts and values don't match those in the Bible, then you are voting for the wrong person/party.
Pam Feiner
Port Charlotte
