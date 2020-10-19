Editor:
Trump ripped children from their parent’s arms and placed them in cages with some dying. Jesus wept.
Trump would not grant asylum to these people who were fleeing tyranny. Jesus wept.
Trump has stood by doing nothing to stop the spread of Covid-19 he has allowed over 210,000 of God’s American children to die. Jesus weeps and weeps and weeps.
Trump broke God’s sacred law and divorced two wives. Jesus wept.
Trump slept with prostitutes while he was married. Jesus wept.
When Trump called our dead military heroes suckers and losers. Jesus wept.
When Trump attacked peaceful protesters for a photo op with a Bible he has never read. Jesus wept.
Every time Trump stirs the pot and creates hate and discontent for his own political advantage. Jesus weeps.
Unlike Jesus who helped and cured disabled people Trump makes fun of them. Jesus weeps.
Trump tells damaging lies to the American people many times every day he is a pathological liar. Jesus weeps.
Trump exhibits every character flaw that would be associated with the Devil himself.
If you are a true Christian there is no way you could possibly support Trump. Remember our time on Earth is a flash compared to the eternity you will spend after death.
When the time of reckoning comes what will you say to God? How will you explain your support for the Devil himself? If you have made your choice you will have to live with it for eternity. Choose wisely God or the Devil.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
