A recent writer bemoaned the fact that it appeared gays were taking over and homosexuality is becoming an "OK way of life." It is unfortunate that there are so many sanctimonious hypocrites claiming to be good Jesus loving Christians, but always ready to criticize anything they themselves find offensive.
Throughout the Bible, Jesus preached love for all men. He constantly advised his followers to forgive others, and be charitable towards all.
In Luke, the words, "Judge not lest ye also be judged, condemn not lest ye also be condemned," seems to elude many formidable so-called Christians.
Many Biblical scholars also believe that Jesus himself may have been gay. He never had any female companions other than his mother and a possible former prostitute. He always "hung out" with one or a group of men. He always advocated, "Love your fellow man."
Studies have shown that the most homophobic in our society might be latent homosexuals, worried that their tendencies will be revealed. Could this be the reason for so many who constantly warn about "gays taking over our world?"
I suggest that before you rush to criticize others, you take a moment to stand before a full length mirror and ask yourself, "What would Jesus see in me if he were looking at me right now?" After all, isn't he??
