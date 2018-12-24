Editor:
Christmas eve, Vietnam 1970. This was a C-141 Medivac flight from the Philippines to Vietnam then to Yokota, Japan.
We departed late afternoon from Vietnam with a plane full of passengers, ambulatory and litter patients, and three flight nurses.
By the time we got to altitude it was nighttime, quiet and I let the copilot fly that leg. That meant I had to make all the radio calls. To make the time go by I pulled out my harmonica and began playing Christmas carols. It was Christmas eve.
The flight engineer suggested I use the PA system and share with the passengers.
After about 30 minutes I paused to make a radio call. It took just a few minutes when one of the flight nurses charged into the cockpit and said, “Please don’t stop. One of the passengers pulled out his guitar and had everyone singing Christmas carols.”
I continued to play for about another 45 minutes. Then I wished everyone a Merry Christmas and told them we had to start our descent into Japan. All the passengers and nurses continued on to California. Our crew spent the night. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.
However, no good deed goes unpunished. The appreciative flight nurse sent a nice letter, telling me the impact I had. Many were so happy to be going home, and singing, that most had tears in their eyes. My wife asked about this lady.
You never know the impact you can have with just a simple act.
Jerry O'Halloran
Punta Gorda
