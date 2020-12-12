Editor:
We have proof that there are still kind, caring people left out there in this world.
Last week my husband and I went to Dollar Tree in the Winn Dixie Plaza on Kings Highway to pick up a few Christmas items. As our cashier was checking out our merchandise, both of us discovered that we both left our charge cards at home. I asked her if she could hold our purchases until my husband went home to get our cards and before she could start voiding our purchase, two young ladies told her not to bother and that they would pay for our purchase.
They paid and wished me a Merry Christmas. We do not know their names, but we wish to thank them and tell them we plan to "pay it forward." We hope they also have a Merry Christmas!
Joan Byron
Port Charlotte
