Editor:
The three-year-old's eye's were brighter than the lights on the tree. Growing up with a single blind parent, our Dad always made sure our holidays were special, especially Christmas.
For a short time we lived next door to a rooming house. In one room toward the back of the house lived a couple with a three-year-old child named Tommy. The dad worked as a bartender in a local bar and mom and son spent most evenings at the bar. Not much of a life for the little boy.
It was Christmas Eve and the little family were in their usual spot at the bar. My brother and I asked our father if we could have a couple of dollars, we wanted to go around the corner to the Shell gas station to purchase a tree for Tommy.
Dad gave us a $5 bill and off we went to buy a tree. When we arrived at the gas station the owner was about to close up.
We explained what we were doing and he gave us a small tree. We took the $5 and went to J.J. Newberry and bought some small toys.
Toys wrapped and tree in place all decorated -- in the late 1950's nobody locked doors -- we went on home wishing we could see Tommy's face when he realized Santa had already come to his house.
Needless to say Tommy's parents knew who Santa was and came for Christmas dinner with us with the happiest little boy I have ever seen.
Lee Royston
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.