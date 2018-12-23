Editor:
I was to be at sea for my first Christmas in the Navy and decided that I would celebrate although far from home and family.
I bought a wreath for my door and a small tree and several inexpensive corsages that I cannibalized to use their small Christmas balls for my tree. I made my own tinsel from clear scotch tape and chaff (one inch strips of aluminum foil about as wide as a toothpick that we used for radar targets).
Most of the crew came to see our ship's Christmas tree. December in the North Atlantic is quite rough and the tree swayed with the ship's 30- to 40-degree rolls. When the executive officer visited, he remarked, "Wow, that's class -- to take a multi-million dollar warship just to make your Christmas tree dance!"
Art Rimback
Punta Gorda
