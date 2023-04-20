Graduation is a time filled with celebration and pride. In May, seniors will be wrapping up finals, completing all of their necessary course work, and getting prepared for their future endeavors.
Family and friends will come together to commemorate all of their accomplishments. However, statistics show that students are at high risk of being involved in alcohol or drug related tragedies the night of graduation. This is where you can help. The Charlotte High School Project Graduation committee is a cooperative effort of the Peace River Rotary and Charlotte High School parents. Our goal is to keep students safe by providing a memorable, all-night, safe event, including free entertainment, food and prizes for all who attend.
We are looking for alumni, community members, parents, and local businesses who want to help with providing donations, support, fundraising, and planning. This is our 24th year of providing this free event to all graduating seniors and we are a federally recognized 501(c)(3).
Please consider helping us make this end of year celebration fabulous for our seniors by contacting one of our parent coordinators at tarponprojectgrad@gmail.com. The event takes place immediately after graduation, May 16th, in the Charlotte High gymnasium.
