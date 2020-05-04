Editor:
Lakeside Lutheran Church wishes to make a big deal out of this year’s National Day of Prayer – being held May 7.
We are having an all-day online streaming prayer vigil, from 8a.m. until 8 p.m.
We will have contemporary, traditional and meditative songs and videos playing throughout the day. Church leaders will be offering prayers from time-to-time. This will be streaming on our website from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.: www.LakesideLutheran.Net
Everyone is invited to join us in the prayer vigil. We encourage people to join us as they have time throughout the day! The prayer vigil does not involve people leaving their house, so we do not have to worry about social distancing.
Please help us to get the word out to the community. Invite the community to join us on this very important National Day of Prayer.
Brenda Gustafson
Venice
