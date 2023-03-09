Thank you Charlotte County residents for your generosity! The 13th annual Feed The Harbor food drive was organized by a committee representing five churches. Twenty three local food pantries arrived at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26th to receive 24,030 pounds of food donated.
Churches, shoppers, approximately 100 volunteers from churches, Boy Scouts, in-kind donors, Publix stores, H.E.L.P. and pantries helped make this ecumenical event very successful. I am told the dollar value of food collected approximates $50,000. That is a great impact for a one-day event. The more significant impact is on the people who will be helped because you shared what you have with the less fortunate.
Many churches participated by asking their congregations and parishioners to shop after church the weekend of Feb. 26. Many in our wonderful community, doing their Sunday shopping were unaware of the event in advance but were given shopping lists and donated food purchases. One local businessman donated $500 which volunteers used for to shop for needed items.
As a bonus our kids and grandkids who shopped got to experience a life lesson in giving. One young couple donated two shopping carts filled and part of a third cart. I suspect they donated food valued at $600-$700. Their five children were all participating in this family event.
Publix stores were very supportive in assisting with this event. The Joy-FM, iHeart radio, and Extra Space Self Storage also helped make this event happen.
Thank you again for helping meet the needs of the less fortunate in Charlotte County.
