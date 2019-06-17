Editor:
Marlboro (a Phillip Morris company) is currently running a very well-known promotion operation where you get points for buying packs of cigarettes, which you can save up and trade for various items as a reward.
They have many top class items available. (Talk about conditioning!) They have many great items you can save up for, and I have to laud them for that. These are top of the line items.
However, I can think of a few more appropriate alternative prizes, such as, "time on heart-lung machine," for a certain amount of points.
This is me, because I am still addicted to tobacco, but that is something I intend to change very soon. If you add up the expense, it's really ridiculous. A pack of Marlboro can average almost $7, which means a pack a day can add up to $2,555 a year. Surprise! Some people smoke two packs a day, over $5,000 in a year. Holy smokes, Batman.
Wouldn't it be nice if you saved up what you normally spend in a year, and gave it to yourself as a present at the end of the year? Your family would be wondering if you had robbed a bank or something. It would almost pay the property taxes for owning some homes in the land of the free.
Smoking and consuming tobacco is a worldwide issue that will never be eliminated. Until you either get some kind of smoking related cancer or know some else that does, you won't feel a thing.
David Lang
Port Charlotte
