Editor,
I am appalled that Charlotte County still allows entertainment like Loomis Brothers Circus to book their barbaric entertainment here in our area. Their use of intelligent animals, such as elephants and other exotic animals, is barbaric and offensive.
What is wrong with the commissioners that they would allow an event that many cities and towns have banned years ago?
Loomis Brothers Circus say they are not mistreating their animals, but I beg to differ. Isn’t it cruel to force (yes force) elephants who have sophisticated and intricate emotions to stand on their trunks while they lift their 2-ton bodies and balance because they must do what they are told?
Anytime you take an animal out of its natural habitat and away from their family groups to perform tricks for crowds is cruel and offensive. We are better than this.
And oh, by the way, does Charlotte County allow the use of electrical prods, bull hooks, whips, or other cruel tools to control the behavior of circus animals? If they do then we need to follow Sebring’s City Code Sec 4-40 which states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to use a bull hook, ankus, whip, electrical prod or other implement or tool that causes unjustifiable pain or suffering to a wild or exotic animal which is being displayed within the municipal limits of the city of Sebring."
Better yet, let’s just ban all circuses that use exotic animals for entertainment in Charlotte County.
Katheryn Ferry
Punta Gorda
