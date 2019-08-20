Editor:
My wife and I just completed the Citizens Police Academy program hosted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. We would like to commend Sheriff Prummell and his staff for offering this amazing program.
When we signed up to take this class, we had no idea of the impact it would have on us. The class gave us a comprehensive view of law enforcement in Charlotte County. We were educated, on narcotics, SWAT, traffic enforcement, domestic violence and received a tour of the jail. Many other areas were covered but are too numerous to list. We even got to ride along with an officer for four hours and got to see firsthand that they do much more than just traffic enforcement. Their efforts (mostly unappreciated) are a major factor in keeping us all safe.
We would like to extend our appreciation to all of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office employees and volunteers who donated their time to present this educational program at no charge. After seeing for ourselves the whats, hows and whys of law enforcement it is obvious that the negative publicity they usually receive from the news media is unwarranted.
I urge anyone and everyone to take the time to sign up for the next class and see for yourself that our sheriff and his employees are the greatest asset we have. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their service to the community and their loyalty to a job that is so underappreciated.
Micky Muzevich
Diana Benson
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.