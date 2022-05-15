• Parking question for county commissioners: Sunseeker’s 60,000 s.f. event center! Sunseeker proximity to five regional airports. Not all convention attendees will arrive by shuttle from Punta Gorda airport, but by rental cars. Where will they park? Who accepted/signed the parking plan and final site plan? Properly planned developments are designed to be self sufficient (capable of supporting all users needs "on site" - including sufficient parking).
• Imposing a red flag law, confiscating guns is a violation of the Second Amendment, and the Fourth Amendment, is a taking without due process.
• Why does the commission refuse filing for condemnation of the Chevron and applying to FDOT for rerouting Melbourne Street to create a signalized, T-intersection with U.S. 41, but is considering closing off cross over, which will force southbound traffic over the bridge into Punta Gorda and back, to access the proposed Whiskey Joe’s at U.S. 41 and Melbourne?
• Harpoon Harry’s planned relocation onto Bayshore Street in Charlotte Harbor, with one curb cut - very bad idea!
• Constitutional Republic, what does that mean and how many high school graduates, or even elected officials know anything about the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights? Why are many elected officials violating it and why are they not held to account (prosecuted) for their illegal actions, such as encouraging the harassing of our Supreme Court judges?
• Patriotic Americans must pay attention and demand answers and accountability for false/misleading statements/actions of Marxist/Leftist elected and morally deficient, unelected officials! Citizens should demand answers!
