There is a lot of news regarding growth in Charlotte County. Well managed growth can be good. It revitalizes businesses and the tax base, providing funds for important improvements. Yet the pace of current development could be described as alarming.
While the Charlotte 2050 plan states its purpose as establishing “… the vision of the citizens about how the county will grow in the future,” it would be a stretch to say that the pace and composition of current development is supported by most Charlotte County citizens.
This disconnect was obvious at the Feb. 28th Commission meeting, where discussion took place regarding protection of a landowner’s right to develop. Any density reduction is regarded as “taking” from the landowner, with resultant legal and financial penalties. But what about the “taking” from citizens and our natural habitats? Taking of tranquility. Taking of traffic safety. Taking of wildlife density. Taking of estuary health. Taking of small-town vibe. There will be no punitive penalties paid by developers for this taking. No, the penalties will be borne by the citizens and the environment.
We need a new kind of development that provides manageable growth with more respect for citizen’s expectations, hurricane safety, and nature. That will only happen if we further our involvement in comprehensive planning and hold state and local officials accountable with our votes. It is also imperative that we fund state and local land conservancies, so they may preserve wild places before they disappear under concrete and car tires.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.