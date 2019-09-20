Editor:
Trump’s fascist-style rallies have been an assault on human decency and a lowering of our moral compass for the past four years, worse yet, an attack on our democracy. His hate-mongering, lie-filled propaganda and attacks on American citizens should make you remember the reason that, if we don’t learn from history, it will repeat itself.
No one would ever think that fascism could take hold in the United States of America, but it is rearing its ugly head. Shame on us if we stand by and do nothing.
As citizens, we should not be afraid to speak up and stop this tyranny. Ignoring or pretending it is not happening will only give rise to more power over us. The increased violence brought on by these racially charged rallies is spreading into our communities. The trickle-down erosion of our lawful protection needs to be stopped. Attacks on LGBTQ, the racial divide, our asylum seekers, for over two years now, the locking up, taking away lawful protection, denigration of a society, etc. Where will this end? Who is next?
To be silent is to be complicit. Our Constitution was written "for the people, by the people and of the people." We have a very important election in 2020, let’s take back what we have lost over the past three years. Pay close attention to what our candidates are saying, not what we are being told hear. To love this country is to protect it, as always, we should expect and deserve better.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
