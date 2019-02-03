Editor:
Charlotte County: Do you like driving, biking and/or walking along the river in Punta Gorda? It is possible only because politicians with vision and integrity provided and are providing public access along the vast majority of riverfront. 24/7/365 access even in front of hotels, marina buildings and condos.
Why do you elect commissioners who, disregarding their own citizen advisory committee, give away public land? Who settle for public river access only after 6 a.m. and with no specified closure time? In fairness, Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo tried to get you access until 9 p.m., but were outvoted. “Late in the evening” could mean later than 9 p.m., but nothing is now guaranteed. Except you can cross the bridge and enjoy the river from Punta Gorda.
Reminder: These are the same commissioners who would rather saddle you with higher taxes than impose impact fees on new construction. If newcomers can’t afford the impact fees, maybe they will become burdens in other ways also.
You can vote out people who do not have your interests at heart.
David S. Martin
Punta Gorda
