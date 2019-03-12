Editor:
The savage Pickleball War continues unabated. At this critical juncture, perhaps a little history might be helpful to the uninformed masses.
It all began innocently enough. We made the mistake of yielding to our commercial interests and welcomed migrants from miserable, cold places, like the Midwest and Canada. Who would want to spend a winter there? They don’t even have that beautiful red tide in their rivers and lakes.
And so, as many migrants do, they formed massive caravans and brought their arrogant attitudes and weapons with them — pickleball paddles. Before long, our quaint little hamlet was like ancient Rome, and the Barbarians were truly “at the gates.”
Gilchrist Park was their first conquest, wrenching the tennis courts away from the citizens, and assaulting the helpless property owners with a barrage of noise and illegal parking. Even more terrifying, they mobbed our timid City Council and forced the surrender of Gilchrist Park to this unwashed horde. Having established a pickleball “sanctuary city,” the addicts of this silly sport came from all points of the compass, daring Punta Gorda to oppose their land-grab.
The trembling City Council cowardly ceded title to the courts with the “solution” of an unsightly acoustic wall.
Council members, that is not enough! We need to turn Punta Gorda into a gated community, using Trump’s border wall around the city limits, and we should deport all pickleball players and confiscate their paddles.
Citizens of Punta Gorda, unite! You have nothing to lose but your sanity!
Dick Nelson
Punta Gorda
