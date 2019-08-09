Editor:
Who has the right to vote in America? My feeling is if you want to vote on who and how the U.S. should be run, then be a part of the U.S. and become a citizen.
One group of people feel anyone here has that right, regardless if they came here legally or entered through illegal methods. This is not correct, as it would not be proper for anyone in the U.S. to vote at General Motors or AT&T's annual meeting. To have this right you must own stock in the company, not just own their vehicle or phone.
The same rule applies for rights to vote in the U.S. Become a true American and be a true citizen. Get involved and vote for the person who you feel has the same beliefs you do and not because they represent the party you have chosen to be part of.
We should build a wall at the border to keep out illegals, as several other countries have done. Maybe it is time to vote out some of the long-time congresspersons as they should have solved this problem long ago.
Bob Kletke
Englewood
