Despite all the hoopla about the results of the Presidential election, the serious Constitutional issue regarding Kamala Harris's eligibility for office as either VP, or as president, should Joe Biden be forced to step down has been ignored.
The Supreme Court has never ruled on what specifically the term "natural born citizen" means in all questionable cases. Numerous commentators have stated that since Kamala Harris was born in the United States, her eligibility cannot be questioned.
Not true. There are a number of scenarios where she would not be eligible.
Both of her parents were residing in the United States under student visas from foreign countries at the time of her birth. I believe that this is one of the factors that disqualifies her. They were not permanent residents at that time. They were foreign students seeking an education in our country. They were not asylum seekers, not "green card" holders, not illegal immigrants.
Our country has the legal expectation that foreign students plan to return to their home countries after completing their education in the U.S.
As a former professor of U.S. Constitutional Law, I urge that this issue be taken up by our courts, and finally decided at the Supreme Court level.
Harvey Goldstein
Punta Gorda
