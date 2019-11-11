Editor:
I was extremely upset about the article on the Citrus County library. I would hope that at least one of the commissioners would have been educated in world history and learned about the dark ages where they burned books and writings that did not agree with leaders of that time.
This is not an issue of if you are a Democrat or a Republican but an issue of our basic freedoms we hold dear. They are public officials and they should be protecting the rights of the people they represent. People have a right to listen to whatever news show they want or to read the opinions and papers they want and make their own opinions.
What has happened to our country that we have politicians who think they should tell us how we should think and feel. That commission should be ashamed of themselves and be voted out of office. We have to stop this behavior before we start loosing our fundamental rights.
Donna Duffy
Rotonda West
