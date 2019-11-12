Editor:
In a recent article it was reported that Citrus County commissioners moved to terminate digital library subscriptions to the New York Times citing “fake news.” What is next, the burning of books? I served in the U.S. Navy and took an oath to protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That is why I am protesting these commissioners’ actions with this letter.
I am professor emeritus, FAMU. My earliest ancestor here is Thomas Norvell (1630). The Bruton Church in Williamsburg, Virginia preserves the names of three Norvells on the second or third pew on the left. George, Hugh and William. Hugh was a vesteryman in that church when it was erected, and William served in the last House of Burgesses there on July 4, 1776. Henry Holdcroft Norvell served in the Virginia Line during the Revolutionary War. Two of my uncles served in the U. S. Navy one was killed at Pearl Harbor. My father served in the Navy during WW II, and I served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to John Norvell (a distant cousin) deriding the newspapers of the time. He criticized papers that printed half-truths and defamation, but he supported papers that hewed to the truth. Just because the news is uncomfortable for your beliefs, does not make it untrue or 'fake news'. Americans are supporters of a republic, based on democracy. Our responsibilities are to that institution and the constitution, not to any political party; that is the dark road to oblivion.
Ron Norvelle
Punta Gorda
