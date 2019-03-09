Editor:
I‘ve lived in North Port for almost 30 years, and ever since I came, there has always been somebody pushing economic development lining up to stick their arms into the till.
You can imagine the joy I felt when our commissioners turned down a request from the “North Port Partnership for Creative Economies” to mooch $30,000 from the city of North Port to solicit more business for the city.
Sorry, boys, this time our commissioners saw you coming five miles away.
Charlotte and Sarasota look and weep. Not only do we have five commissioners that listens to us, they are nobody’s fools, either.
Allain Hale
North Port
