Welcome to North Port, dear innocent Talon Bay residents. Did you think the city would listen to you?
We thought just like you when we first came to this nice small city, surely our elected commissioner would want to know what our wishes were?
They were pretty simple: Get away from the hustle and bustle of big city living, enjoy the beauty of the canopy, the birds and animals that frequented our golf course, the golf course itself that our middle class friends and kids could enjoy, the sidewalks where we would ride our bikes, enjoy our beloved walks.
Well, this paradise is gone forever. What is in the process of becoming the “inner city” of North Port, we are well down the road to noise, traffic, air pollution, etc. With all the land available, there is no other solution than to build an industrial facility along U.S. 41 on the entrance of Talon Bay? Is no other solution to build on a closed golf course?
I find the remarks made by Commissioner Hanks rather appalling. “If you don’t get us, who knows what you will get?” Is it not the job of the city ( commissioners) that decide?
We vote our commissioners in because we have this illusion that they will listen to our wishes and have our well being in mind. Good luck to that.
It’s just these kind of decisions that you hear West Villages, West Villages when the Braves and the new gated communities are mentioned. They just don’t want to be associated with North Port.
Gisela Rodenbeck
North Port
