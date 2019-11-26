Editor:
The North Port City Commission is a living and breathing expansion of big government unto themselves. Getting them to follow Robert's Rules of Order and adhere to the principles of good governance has proven to be a difficult task they willfully ignore.
If there is anything constituents have learned over the past three years it is that corrupt conduct does indeed exist and it's almost impossible for them to govern in a reliable and responsible manner. Our commissioners repeatedly overstep their authority and undermine and weaken the rule of law and the trust of the North Port taxpayer. They are the centerpiece when it comes to their own interests and selfish agendas.
Yes elections do have consequences. There is a painful lesson this city's residents will have to change as we approach the 2020 election cycle. That is when we the people of North Port, Florida, can begin to right-size the current oversized and inefficient local government bureaucracy.
In closing, our commissioners have proven to be great spenders of taxpayer dollars, and they have committed irreparable damage to the city's image and its reputation throughout the larger community. Need I say more?
Jeffrey Scott
North Port
