Editor:
The new PickleFence is in the park that’s on Punta Gorda’s waterfront. If this is the way our City Council protects our city’s greatest resource, we might as well go for high-rises.
Retaining local charm is clearly no longer high on the futures list — regardless of the propaganda emanating from City Hall.
The City Council never fails to buckle under pressure from special interests — especially those with money.
They did it when they allowed the Marriott Hotel, and now they’ve done it with the noise-reducing fencing.
Enjoy the view!
Michael Hirsh
Punta Gorda
