So the snowflakes on the Punta Gorda City Council want to restrict the number, size and wording on flags on private property. Number, yes, they can legislate the number of flags, but does that mean that patriotic displays of multiple U.S. flags on lots on July 4th will be illegal?
How about advertising flags on businesses like car dealerships or flags at special events in downtown Punta Gorda? Exceptions destroy the legality of the rules. Size? What is to keep them from limiting the signs size to that of a 4x6-inch index card to muzzle speech they don’t agree with. As to ‘obscene’ language, any legislation to outlaw speech violates the 1st Amendment. This is enshrined in numerous federal court rulings including SCOTUS.
It all boils down to the city trying to censor speech and thoughts they don’t agree with.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
