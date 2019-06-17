Editor:
To the City Council of Punta Gorda:
After attending the open meeting as to the assessments of Buckley Pass at the Charlotte Harbor Conference Center and listening to all the great ideas that came forth from some attendees regarding ways to make an equitable assessment to all, I was hoping that the council would take heed and come up with a better idea. Alas! To no avail! Such a waste of my time.
Not only did you not listen, you voted the same day to continue on your present inequitable plan to assess only some of us, (not all), a huge amount of money, (especially for a widow of 81 still trying to make a living).
I need so much work done on my home , and have to spend upwards to $1,000 for an unneeded cut to the harbor which won't benefit me in any way, along with paying $650 in extra taxes for my sea wall.
Needless to say, I am very disappointed in my City Council and would never vote for any of you (except for two ladies), the next time around. I am paying this assessment under duress, and just wanted you to know, not that it will make any difference.
Barbara Mendillo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.