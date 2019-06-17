Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.