I promised myself that I would stop commenting on Punta Gorda’s pickleball situation.
• To residents of Retta Esplanade and Punta Gorda Isles: Punta Gorda city government is “playing” all of us. A little investigative reporting led me to the university that the PicklePlex is going to be placed. There are outside pickleball courts there. All they need is to be properly lined. The proposed PicklePlex building for indoor courts is a big hole in the ground. Go take a look. If city government is waiting for that to happen then residents will be waiting a long time.
Logic (which city government does not practice) for anyone is to use a little money that is already budgeted because the outside courts are part of the original deal. Everybody “talks,” “nobody acts.” And close down the courts at Gilchrist Park.
• When is the noise study (joke) going to happen? How long can it possibly be delayed? Our political representatives are “playing us” once again.
• I notice that there are several luxury cars at the pickleball courts. The rich paid thousands of dollars to get their kids into prestigious colleges. Money unfortunately talks and controls. Just saying.
• The City Council and city manager should all be elected out of office because they let all this go on so long. Why?
Samuel S Geller
Punta Gorda Isles
