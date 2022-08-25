I just saw the rendering of the proposed new Downtown Market Place construction project. It’s a perfect design project to build in Fort Lauderdale or Boca Raton, but not in Punta Gorda.
If you look at the drawing provided by the developers, it easy to see how out of place and inappropriately large the new construction plan is.
It is obviously designed and constructed, solely to maximize income and profits for the developers, with no regard to how large and out of place it will appear, or how congested and overcrowded it will make the entire downtown area always feel.
Our downtown is presently inundated with in-season tourist traffic; even before you add in the expected increased traffic flow from the Sunseeker Resort. Why would we want to add even more traffic congestion to that which we already know is coming?
If City Council approves this plan, they will be responsible for permanently destroying what has made Punta Gorda so unique and desirable. I hope they will recognize that it is a good thing that PG doesn’t look or feel like the rest of the paved over, overbuilt Florida. That is our charm.
Please say no to this proposal and let’s start the design criteria phase all over again. There is no shame in taking more time to be sure that the next proposal contains the many positive features our downtown requires; without negatively impacting the core values of what makes Punta Gorda such wonderful place to live.
