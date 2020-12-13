Editor:

Rather that the City of Fat Point wasting time and money chasing the pipe dream of taking over the airport, they should chase the proceeds from the sale of the old library. Why should the county get all of this free money.

Mr. & Mrs. Noble gave the property to the city to for a park. The city then gave the county the property with the stipulation that a library be built.

So there is a free lunch.

Or do the heirs of the Nobles deserve their share?

Jack Kartz

Punta Gorda


